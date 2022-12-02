Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Northwest Physicians Group is opening new primary care center clinic

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Physicians Group is opening a new primary care center clinic.

Their new location of 5601 I-40 West, Suite 100, will be home to 8 primary care physicians with an onsite lab, imaging, and extended hours.

“A huge influx of flu RSV and other respiratory viruses impacting our patient population our urgent cares are overflowing and so, we are very hopeful that opening this new clinic and creating a lot more capacity for same-day sick visits for our patients to help get those issues addressed,“ said April Almond-Diaz, market director, Northwest Physicians Group.

The clinic will open its doors on December 19, and will be home to eight primary care physicians. Their services will include lab, imaging, and extended hours.

For a full list of the providers that will be available at the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area

Latest News

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the paper was forced to go from newsprint to more of a magazine...
The Claude News to make changes due to ‘astronomical rise’ of price in newsprint
Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic...
Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County
A man is facing federal charges after DPS finds around $490,000 worth of drugs during the...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle