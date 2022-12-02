Northwest Physicians Group is opening new primary care center clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Physicians Group is opening a new primary care center clinic.

Their new location of 5601 I-40 West, Suite 100, will be home to 8 primary care physicians with an onsite lab, imaging, and extended hours.

“A huge influx of flu RSV and other respiratory viruses impacting our patient population our urgent cares are overflowing and so, we are very hopeful that opening this new clinic and creating a lot more capacity for same-day sick visits for our patients to help get those issues addressed,“ said April Almond-Diaz, market director, Northwest Physicians Group.

The clinic will open its doors on December 19, and will be home to eight primary care physicians. Their services will include lab, imaging, and extended hours.

For a full list of the providers that will be available at the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.