Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after DPS finds around $490,000 worth of drugs during the investigation in the Panhandle.

According to the complaint, in July, DPS started an investigation into Edward Lee Briley Jr., also known as “stink” to search for drugs in his home in Pampa. Officials found around $470,000 worth of methamphetamine.

On Nov. 28, 2022, officials were notified that a 2018 GMC pickup that Briley was known to drive, was in Houston. Officials were later informed that Briley was on his way to the Texas Panhandle area from an unknown location, and was believed to be in possession of a large amount of meth.

On Nov. 29, at around 2:30 a.m., officials received physical surveillance of Briley driving the 2018 GMC pickup, traveling northbound on Highway 287 in Quanah.

At around 2:54 a.m. the same day, an investigator saw Briley following to closely to another vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 23 and Highway 287 Northbound in Childress County.

During the traffic stop, investigators identified the driver as Briley.

Briley claimed to be traveling from a “comedy show” he went to in Dallas, however officers were aware that he had been in Houston prior to his return to the Panhandle.

Briley denied the investigators request to search the vehicle, and K-9 units were called to the scene. An open-air sniff was done around the vehicle and the dog alerted to the car.

During the search of the vehicle, officials found two gallon size Ziploc bags of a crystal methamphetamine, wrapped inside a red cloth grocery type bag on the rear driver floorboard of the car.

After an interview with officials, Briley admitted that he knew he was transporting methamphetamine and producing it.

According to the DEA, the drugs are worth a total of around $490,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

