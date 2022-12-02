Looking at the rest of the weekend

After a very windy Friday, winds won’t back off entirely but we will get light break. For the rest of Friday, winds will drop around 15-20 mph around sun down, then ultimately turn out of the north tonight with an incoming front. Winds will be stout, at 15-25 mph and temperatures can be expected to drop overnight into the upper-20s. For Saturday, we’re expecting cloudy conditions and highs only climbing into the upper-40s at best. Now, for the afternoon, we could see a plume of moisture lead to some showers for the central/southern counties. As of right now, light showers are expected, with a couple of tenths at most in the heaviest areas.

Going into next week, temperatures will warm up, and be above normal for the next several days.

