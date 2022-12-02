Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Looking at the rest of the weekend

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a very windy Friday, winds won’t back off entirely but we will get light break. For the rest of Friday, winds will drop around 15-20 mph around sun down, then ultimately turn out of the north tonight with an incoming front. Winds will be stout, at 15-25 mph and temperatures can be expected to drop overnight into the upper-20s. For Saturday, we’re expecting cloudy conditions and highs only climbing into the upper-40s at best. Now, for the afternoon, we could see a plume of moisture lead to some showers for the central/southern counties. As of right now, light showers are expected, with a couple of tenths at most in the heaviest areas.

Going into next week, temperatures will warm up, and be above normal for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area

Latest News

Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Windy Friday, Damp Weekend
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Very Windy
Very Windy