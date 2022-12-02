Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered along the Monon Trail leading to the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls.

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull’s order applies to attorneys, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and the girls’ family members. It bars them “from commenting on this case to the public and to the media, directly or indirectly, by themselves or through any intermediary, in any form, including any social media platforms.”

Anyone violating the order could be charged with contempt of court and face a fine or incarceration, Gull wrote.

Prosecutors had sought the order, citing intense public scrutiny and media attention. Gull, who was brought in as a special judge to oversee the case after a Carroll County judge recused himself, said she’d review her order at a Jan. 13 hearing where she’ll also consider a change of venue request. The defense wants the trial held at least 150 miles from Delphi, arguing it will be difficult to find impartial jurors in Carroll County.

Abby and Libby went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking on a trail near their hometown, Delphi, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, heavily wooded area.

On Tuesday, Gull ordered the public release of a redacted probable cause affidavit and charging documents, which had been sealed at the prosecutor’s request.

The affidavit states that an unspent bullet found between the bodies of Libby and Abby “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by Allen. Investigators determined Allen had purchased that gun in 2001. Allen told police two days before his Oct. 28 arrest that he had never allowed anyone to borrow the gun, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that Allen told an officer in 2017 that on the day the teens vanished, he had visited the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad bridge the youths had also visited that day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area
Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

Latest News

FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment...
Study: Pain relief from marijuana use may be partly placebo effect
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men...
Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud