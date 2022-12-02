Who's Hiring?
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet

A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend." (Source: KY3)
By Leigh Moody and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A woman who recently moved to Texas says her move is not complete without her best friend and pup.

Meagan Ogg said Jackson, a pit bull, husky, and Scottish terrier mix, is her everything, but he has gone missing.

Jackson has one blue eye and one brown eye, so he should be very recognizable. But so far, no one has seen him for a month and a half.

“He [Jackson] went missing when I was on vacation in California,” Ogg said.

She said it’s been hard for her to stop crying since her dog went missing in mid-October from her Missouri home. Ogg said her Jackson got away from a sitter watching him while she was vacationing.

“I got home and found out he was missing for three days, and they didn’t do anything,” Ogg said.

She said she has tried to compensate for the lost time with repeated posts on social media and traveling.

“We’ve put up trail cams. I’ve put out food stations,” Ogg said. “I still made my move to Texas, but I drive back and try to look on the weekends.”

Ogg said she drives at least seven hours each way, looking for Jackson. However, she hasn’t had one credible sighting, which has led her to believe someone picked him up and wants to keep him.

“He’s my son, and if someone has him and they love him, I get it, but I love him more, and I need him more,” Ogg said.

She said Jackson helps with her post-traumatic stress disorder, so she’s offering a large reward to get her best friend back.

“Jackson is my whole world. He’s all I’ve had. I left my family in California and went to Missouri, and he’s been right by my side ever since,” Ogg said.

Those who have seen Jackson have been urged to contact Ogg on Facebook or share any tips on Leigh’s Lost and Found Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

