Clayton, New Mexico (KFDA) - Winds in New Mexico blew tumbleweeds in Clayton today.

A viewer, Russell Gallagher, sent in photos of tumbleweeds taking over the town.

Union County is currently under a high wind warning. Winds are 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.

