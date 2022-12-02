Who's Hiring?
The Happy Cowboys take on Westbrook in the Semifinals

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - The Happy Cowboys have made it all the way to the 1A Division 1 Semifinals. They are only one game away from the state championship. They will be facing a solid Westbrook team that handed them their first and only loss of the season.

“We haven’t really forgot about that game. We know it wasn’t our prettiest, we were missing some people, we had people in new roles. It’s not an excuse per say, but we’re really excited for this one. We are just going into it knowing that we didn’t give them our best game last time, but this time we are going to,” said senior Kyton Johnson.

After that loss, Happy did not fold. The Cowboys went on to outscore their opponents 698-104. After winning the district championship, they have carried that momentum into the playoffs.

“We just want to carry that momentum that we have kept throughout and just use that to our advantage and keep that level of intensity, and that level of focus. Keep that energy that we have coming into all of these games and bringing it all into this one and leaving it out on the field,” said quarterback Camden Sperry.

Happy is a small school and community, but that does not stop their fans from traveling and being there for this team every step of the way.

“This community is great. We know that they are going to show up tomorrow and give us their best and we’re going to give them our best too. We are going to represent the people in the stands the best we can,” said Johnson.

Happy takes on Westbrook Friday, December 2nd at Slaton High School at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

