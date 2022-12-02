Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men organization and Northwest Texas Children’s hospital this year for their 9th Annual “A Christmas Gift” event.

This event is to help collect gifts for children who do not get to spend this holiday season in the comfort of their own home.

The drop boxes for the gifts are at the following places:

Station #5: 3200 S Washington St

Station #8: 108 S Western St

Station #9: 2015 Paramount Blvd

Station #11: 2401 N Coulter St

Station #12: 3100 SW 58th Ave

Station #13: 6383 SW 45th Ave

The drop boxes are placed in the foyer of each of the stations. You can drop your unopened toy off at anytime of day between now & December 16, even if our firefighters are not there the foyer is unlocked to the public.

Your toys will be hand delivered to the kids in the Northwest Texas children’s hospital by our firefighters and the 101 Elite Men on December 23.

