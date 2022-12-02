Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home

The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men...
The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men organization and Northwest Texas Children’s hospital this year for their 9th Annual “A Christmas Gift” event.(Amarillo Fire Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men organization and Northwest Texas Children’s hospital this year for their 9th Annual “A Christmas Gift” event.

This event is to help collect gifts for children who do not get to spend this holiday season in the comfort of their own home.

The drop boxes for the gifts are at the following places:

  • Station #5: 3200 S Washington St
  • Station #8: 108 S Western St
  • Station #9: 2015 Paramount Blvd
  • Station #11: 2401 N Coulter St
  • Station #12: 3100 SW 58th Ave
  • Station #13: 6383 SW 45th Ave

The drop boxes are placed in the foyer of each of the stations. You can drop your unopened toy off at anytime of day between now & December 16, even if our firefighters are not there the foyer is unlocked to the public.

Your toys will be hand delivered to the kids in the Northwest Texas children’s hospital by our firefighters and the 101 Elite Men on December 23.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area
Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

Latest News

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books...
Amarillo Public Library in downtown hosting end of the year bargain sale this weekend
Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
CRIME
VIDEO: 4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday