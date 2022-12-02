Who's Hiring?
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight

Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.
Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.

The night will begin with the City of Amarillo’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

After the tree lighting, attendees can enjoy the Center Center City Electric Light Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. on South Polk Street.

It will begin at 11th and Polk St and will go all the way down to 4th Ave.

The theme this year is “Christmas Around the World,” and 80 floats are expected.

With it being an “Electric Light Parade” floats must be lit up and prizes will be awarded to the best floats.

Prize categories are:

  • Rudolph’s Choice – given to the overall outstanding entry presenting the parade theme.
  • The Silver Bells Award – given to the most creative group or float.
  • The Golden Ticket Award – given to the parade group with the most holiday spirit.
  • The Dancing Elves Award – given to the most entertaining parade float or group.
  • Best Community Spirit Award – given to the most interesting, inspirational, innovative.

This year, Center City decided to go back to a traditional parade.

“Last year, we tried something a little different, a reverse parade, we caused a major traffic jam, this year we decided everything was safe enough to come back to this parade, the big change people will notice, there is no throwing of candy or anything because we are really trying to keep children out of the street,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City.

Duke says this year they are really encouraging the community to stay and enjoy downtown past just the parade.

The Ice Ranch at the Santa Fe Depot will have Christmas Light Skate from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after the parade for $10.

Duke says many of the dining options downtown will also have specials for the night.

“All of our downtown businesses are locally owned and operated and supporting them is key to making our downtown thrive, so having events, bringing people downtown it really encourages people to shop local, buy local, eat local and enjoy all the great people who are trying to bring back your historic downtown,” said Duke.

