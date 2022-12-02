Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis commissioners table measure that would create a sanctuary for unborn

City of Clovis, NM
City of Clovis, NM
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis City Commissioners tabled a measure last night that would create a sanctuary city for unborn.

The Eastern New Mexico News said votes were tied on the proposed anti-abortion ordinance until Mayor Mike Morris voted to keep the ordinance tabled.

Since the ordinance was tabled, the other proposed action item on the agenda, which was to vote on whether or not to implement the ordinance, was unneeded.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area

Latest News

Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight
The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Still will be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center next...
77th U.S. Army Band to perform free music event at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men...
Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home