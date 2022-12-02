Clovis commissioners table measure that would create a sanctuary for unborn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis City Commissioners tabled a measure last night that would create a sanctuary city for unborn.

The Eastern New Mexico News said votes were tied on the proposed anti-abortion ordinance until Mayor Mike Morris voted to keep the ordinance tabled.

Since the ordinance was tabled, the other proposed action item on the agenda, which was to vote on whether or not to implement the ordinance, was unneeded.

