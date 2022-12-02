Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Claude News to make changes due to ‘astronomical rise’ of price in newsprint

Over the Thanksgiving holiday the paper was forced to go from newsprint to a magazine look
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - With the “astronomical rise” in the price of newsprint, “The Claude News” decided it would rather change its look than risk non-existence.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the paper was forced to go from newsprint to more of a magazine look due to inflated costs.

“The Claude News” says this was a difficult decision to make but is excited for the addition of color, clarity, and higher quality.

It has been said that with this change they will be able to keep their prices consistent for customers, and the size of the text will be remaining the same size for the ease of reading.

The Claude Newspaper was unavailable for comment, but its believed the magazine format will go online and have printed copies soon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area

Latest News

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight
Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic...
Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County
A man is facing federal charges after DPS finds around $490,000 worth of drugs during the...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle