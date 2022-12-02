The Claude News to make changes due to ‘astronomical rise’ of price in newsprint

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - With the “astronomical rise” in the price of newsprint, “The Claude News” decided it would rather change its look than risk non-existence.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the paper was forced to go from newsprint to more of a magazine look due to inflated costs.

“The Claude News” says this was a difficult decision to make but is excited for the addition of color, clarity, and higher quality.

It has been said that with this change they will be able to keep their prices consistent for customers, and the size of the text will be remaining the same size for the ease of reading.

The Claude Newspaper was unavailable for comment, but its believed the magazine format will go online and have printed copies soon.

