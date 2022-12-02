City of Amarillo Public Health Department hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics.
The mobile vaccine clinics will have first and second doses and the new booster available.
The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future. Everyone age 6 months and up is eligible to receive a vaccination.
The upcoming mobile vaccine clinics are below:
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the Alamo Center.
- Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group Holiday Dinner.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Whoville Christmas.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 12, at St. Johns Baptist Church.
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the Legion Auxiliary Unit 54 and Salvation Army.
Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster more than two months ago are eligible for the new booster.
