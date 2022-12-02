Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo Public Health Department hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics

The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine...
The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics.(WYMT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Dec. 2, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics.

The mobile vaccine clinics will have first and second doses and the new booster available.

The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future. Everyone age 6 months and up is eligible to receive a vaccination.

The upcoming mobile vaccine clinics are below:

  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the Alamo Center.
  • Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group Holiday Dinner.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Whoville Christmas.
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 12, at St. Johns Baptist Church.
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the Legion Auxiliary Unit 54 and Salvation Army.

Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster more than two months ago are eligible for the new booster.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

