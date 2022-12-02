Amarillo Public Library in downtown hosting end of the year bargain sale this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books tomorrow.

A press release said the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library is hosting the sale Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the public can buy discounted books and media. They will fill a grocery bag for $5. If they bring a reusable shopping bag, the cost is $4.50.

Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the public can fill a grocery-sized bag for $3.

