Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Public Library in downtown hosting end of the year bargain sale this weekend

The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books...
The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books tomorrow.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books tomorrow.

A press release said the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library is hosting the sale Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the public can buy discounted books and media. They will fill a grocery bag for $5. If they bring a reusable shopping bag, the cost is $4.50.

Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the public can fill a grocery-sized bag for $3.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area
Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

Latest News

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men...
Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home
Panhandle Community Services has partnered with the Amarillo Public Library to help uninsured...
Panhandle Community Services partners with Amarillo Public Library for Open Enrollment Assistance sessions
Together We Can 2022
Together We Can 2022