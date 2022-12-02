Who's Hiring?
Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season

VIDEO: Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With more shopping moving to online, and the holiday season, law enforcement want to warn against leaving packages out to long.

“We have still seen quite a bit of the thievery going on,” says Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis.

Authorities say online shopping creates opportunities for stealing.

“More packages get delivered, so the opportunity is there for more of them to get stolen,” says Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer for Amarillo Police Department.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office says porch pirates have been known to follow behind delivery trucks and wait for large or multiple packages to be dropped off at a home.

“They’re opportunists. There is either a drug habit or some other type of deal. There are lots of people that are stealing catalytic converters, that are not holding regular jobs, and this is what they do to try to get money to aide their drug addiction or to do other illegal acts,” says Sheriff Forbis.

RCSO recommends shipping packages to your place of work if possible. You can have packages shipped to Randall and Potter County Sheriff’s offices.

The sheriff says there is no particular area that is targeted, but those who commit theft tend to fit a mold.

“They’re thieves,” Burr says. “They’re bad people, they don’t care that you worked hard for your items and they want to take it and either sell it, or pawn it, get money for it, or they’re going to use it for themselves.”

