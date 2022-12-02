Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season.
During the month of December, families and friends can adopt dogs or cats for a discounted price.
Adult dogs are $25, puppies are $10, and cats are $5. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and a microchip.
