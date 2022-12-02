77th U.S. Army Band to perform free music event at Amarillo Civic Center

Who's Hiring?
The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Still will be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center next week.(U.S. Army Fort Still)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Still will be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center next week.

The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, from Big Band to rock-and-roll, sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

“Army bands have been raising the spirit of the American Soldiers and the public for centuries,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general. “The holiday season would not be complete without hearing the sounds of the holiday season from the 77th Army Band.”

The 77th Army Band will be in Amarillo Dec. 6, at the Amarillo Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information and updates on the 77th Army Band Holiday Concert Tour, click here.

