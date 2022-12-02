Who's Hiring?
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and determined there was an attempted robbery that led to a shooting.

Police arrested 17-year-old Chase Hunt. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police also arrested 17-year-old Dylon Raymor for tampering with evidence, failure to report a felony causing serious bodily injury and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Police arrested 21-year-old Cameron Hunter for failure to report a felony causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Amarillo police say a juvenile suspect has also been charged.

