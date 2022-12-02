Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in Glendale, Arizona.
A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Two cows had to be euthanized early Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Arizona freeway.

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.

According to early estimates, about 15 to 30 cows escaped, AZ Family reported.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said somehow the trailer door opened and the herd walked out and started running around on the freeway.

Troopers were able to wrangle them up and corral them off the freeway until another trailer arrived to pick them up.

Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area
Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

Latest News

Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the...
‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56
Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia