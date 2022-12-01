Who's Hiring?
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.(WTAMU)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles.

The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or through MyPlates.com.

“We are thankful that the Texas DMV has added this option for out faithful Buff’s,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Not only will they be able to share their pride in their University wherever they travel, the WT brand will continue to grow all around the state.”

Plates ordered online will be delievered to the purchaser’s county tax assessor office for pickup.

The plates are $30 per year, and they can also be personalized with up to six characters for $70 per year.

