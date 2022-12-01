West Texas A&M athletes receive All-American and All-Region honors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M athletes across a number of fall sports are continuing to see their high-level play over the course of the past few months rewarded.

The volleyball team is up in Seattle preparing for the Elite Eight this week. In the midst of their title run, they received more good news. Taytum Stow and Torrey Miller received AVCA Division II All-American honors. Miller was named to the a first-team All-American while the freshman Stow was named as an honorable mention.

Miller is just the ninth Buff in program history to be named a first-team All-American.

“I just, I have to give it to my team.” Miller said of all her recognition this season. “I can’t do anything that I do without them and they make me better every single day in the practice gym. There’s not a single day that I can come into the gym and not compete because they push back so much. I just have to give it to them. They keep me hungry.”

The awards don’t stop there for West Texas A&M. Women’s soccer stars Asha James and Maria-Frances Serrant were named All-Americans on Wednesday. Men’s players Kenny Brown and Bryan Martinez were named to the first and second All-Region team, respectively.

