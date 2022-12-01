‘We exceeded that amount’: Panhandle Gives Campaign raised more money than expected

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives campaign ended on giving Tuesday and the results are in. The $5.2 million goal was reached and then some.

“You know we were completely overwhelmed in a great way. With the amount of generous support that High Plains Food Bank has received during ‘The Panhandle Gives’ campaign,” says Zack Wilson, Executive Director, High Plains Food Bank.

The nonprofits we spoke with said their initial goals were exceeded and are extremely grateful for our generous community.

“Our original goal was $150,000 hopefully to be to be raised and we ended up raising that goal to $250,000 and we exceeded that amount. This was a hard year for everybody. In fact, there were many that thought that giving could be down this year but in fact it was it was quite the opposite,” says Wilson.

The High Plains Food Bank says the money received from the campaign will help put food on the table for millions of people.

Wilson says, “That’s roughly the equivalent about 3.5 million meals which is overwhelmingly impactful. It’s just bringing food in, getting food into our shelves. There’s there hasn’t been a lot over this past six to eight months, so when when folks give to us monetarily, we’re able to bring in a lot more food and exceeding our goal will definitely allow us to do that.”

Some nonprofits say these extra funds will go towards coping with the high prices due to inflation.

“We really didn’t know what to expect considering just the state of the economy and just all the uncertainty in the world,” says Michelle Sales, Outreach Advisor, Sharing Hope Ministry.

“The Panhandle Gives went amazing. We were blown away by the donations and we actually surpassed our goal of $110,000. We were just blown away and in awe of just the generosity that the panhandle gave to our ministry. Ultimately it’s going to help us just have a greater impact on the services that we provide,” says Sales.

The current total is over $8.8 million for non profits in the Panhandle and continues to rise. The initial goal was surpassed by 171 percent.

