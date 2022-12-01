Who's Hiring?
Trinity Fellowship Church announces start of annual Christmas drive

Trinity Fellowship Church has announced the start of its annual Christmas Drive.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trinity Fellowship Church has announced the start of its annual Christmas Drive.

The Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church announced the start of their annual Christmas outreach, Christmas at Eastridge.

According to the release, Trinity Fellowship is passionate about supporting the Eastridge community, as it is home to one of the most diverse refugee populations in the nation.

“We regularly see families arrive to Amarillo with very few items in their possession.” said Russ Pennington, Pastor of Outreach at Trinity Fellowship. “They are not here by choice, but by necessity. By definition, refugees have fled something at home. Christmas at Eastridge is a fun, family-friendly opportunity for us to provide the children in this community with warm weather essentials - a blanket and a warm hat- and a Christmas gift they can select and enjoy.”

At Eastridge Elementary, around 34 languages are represented and out of 600 children, 95.7% of the students are classified as “minority enrollment.” 95% of the student population is considered economically disadvantage.

“We believe we are called to love and serve our community, and as a church we aim to regularly provide effective opportunities for people to do so,” said Jimmy Witcher, Senior Pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church. “The team at Bethesda knows the community at Eastridge personally, and they have designed the Christmas at Eastridge drive and event as a direct response to needs they have seen first-hand.”

Donation drop-off boxes are available at multiple entrances around Trinity Fellowship Church on Hollywood Road. The last day for donations is Dec. 15 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information on accepted donations, including financial contributions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

