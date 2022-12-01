Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle War Memorial set to host lecture over military history

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is set to host a lecture over military history.
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is set to host a lecture over military history.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is set to host a lecture over military history this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m., Howard Smith will be at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to talk about his experiences on the USS Guadalcanal and the recovery of Apollo 9.

Smith is a Amarillo High School and Baylor University graduate. At Baylor he earned a Bachelor Degree in Math and Physics and his Masters in Business Administration.

After college he joined the Navy, attending U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and U.S. Navy Supply School. After graduating, he held several critical positions aboard the USS Guadalcanal, LPH 7, which focused on financial management and accountability.

The lecture is free to the public and snacks will be provided to those who attend.

