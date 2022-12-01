Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

River Road unveils new performance center for students

VIDEO: River Road unveils new performance center for students
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road ISD announced the opening of a new state of the art strength and conditioning center for students over at the fieldhouse.

The ribbon was cut to officially mark the special day for River Road. The facility will be available for students and some alumni. It’s been in the works since 2020 and is finally finished and ready for use.

“This facility is one of a kind.” River Road strength and conditioning coach Justin Cranfill said. “Something six years in the making. I feel like I’m the most blessed strength coach that there is. College, professional, whatever because there’s a lot of strength coaches around that don’t ever get to do what I just got to do. From the ground up, develop, talk about, and put my stamp on exactly what I wanted and what this community needed. To the board, to Mr. Kelly, Mr. Nies, Coach Welps, and the River Road community, thank you so very much.”

Cranfill also said that over 300 students will be able to use the equipment. River Road stakes claim to this being the first high school facility with this type of equipment in the greater panhandle area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

West Texas A&M athletes take home a slew of awards.
West Texas A&M athletes receive All-American and All-Region honors
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: WT Cross Country athlete, Florence Uwajeneza
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon football Coach, Todd Winfrey
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN, Mike Roden