River Road unveils new performance center for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road ISD announced the opening of a new state of the art strength and conditioning center for students over at the fieldhouse.

The ribbon was cut to officially mark the special day for River Road. The facility will be available for students and some alumni. It’s been in the works since 2020 and is finally finished and ready for use.

“This facility is one of a kind.” River Road strength and conditioning coach Justin Cranfill said. “Something six years in the making. I feel like I’m the most blessed strength coach that there is. College, professional, whatever because there’s a lot of strength coaches around that don’t ever get to do what I just got to do. From the ground up, develop, talk about, and put my stamp on exactly what I wanted and what this community needed. To the board, to Mr. Kelly, Mr. Nies, Coach Welps, and the River Road community, thank you so very much.”

Cranfill also said that over 300 students will be able to use the equipment. River Road stakes claim to this being the first high school facility with this type of equipment in the greater panhandle area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.