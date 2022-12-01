Who's Hiring?
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.

RCSO officials said a deputy was responding to a call when the patrol vehicle rolled over on State Highway South Farm-to-Market Road 1541.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the highway between East State Highway 217 and six mile crossing is closed while the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

