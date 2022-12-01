Project Clean-Up: Sprucing up San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up is at it again with trying to keep Amarillo beautiful with less clutter.

The much respected Project Clean-Up crew from Fuller & Sons Construction made their way back into the San Jacinto neighborhood.

They’ve been there several times and it seems their work is never done.

This time, the crew started at Southwest Third in the alley there between South Carolina Street and Mississippi Street.

All along that alley was trash next to dumpsters consisting of more mattresses and box springs. Several couches were lined up along the way for dumping as were pallets and even a couple of children cars that had seen better days.

“I was born in Amarillo and I think we can conserve and protect our community as much as we can at least to the ability of our own strengths, it’s something everybody needs to do,” said Will Mueller with the Project Clean-Up crew.

With all that junk, the crew made their way to the San Jacinto park to fill several roll-offs.

The city of Amarillo came along and used it’s “giant claw” to transfer the debris from the roll-offs to its truck, and then made the trip to the city dump.

All in all, it took about an hour and a half of an all out assault by the crew to make the area a better place to live and work.

“We’ve filled up four roll-offs so I’d consider that a victory. A small dent is better than no dent at all,” Mueller said.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

Let’s keep Amarillo beautiful — it takes all of us.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.