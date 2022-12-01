Who's Hiring?
Professionals seeing rising need for holiday mental health issues

Holiday Stress
Holiday Stress
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mental health professionals are seeing a high spike this holiday season for those needing counseling and other mental health help.

Wait times to see counselors has increased significantly this holiday season, and Family Support Services says some are having to wait up to 12 weeks.

“Once a person decides ‘I need to get in and get some counseling’ to ask them to wait for a month or two months is really hard. Compared to last year during the holiday season, our wait list was not nearly this long. It was maybe three-four weeks. We’re looking now at at eight to 10 weeks for some people maybe longer. There’s been a huge increase,” said Kathy Tortoreo, director of behavioral health at Family Support Service.

Holidays, especially this year, are difficult for many due to the added stress of events, shopping and the cost of giving.

“The economy is certainly a stressor, family difficulties, not having a job, not having a job that pays enough. All of those things can create serious stressors,” said Tortoreo.

FSS says to prioritize yourself when needed, and if you are feeling the need for help to reach out.

“Holidays really bring to the forefront how sometimes we’re isolated or we have difficulty socializing, or our anxiety or schizophrenia or post traumatic stress disorder. All of those symptoms can really be made worse by the expectations or our efforts to try to blend in so I say just take care of yourself. Sometimes you have to say no sometimes you have to say ‘I love you guys, but I can’t make it’ and that’s okay. The more you can take care of yourself, the better able you are to get through all of the stressor times,” said Tortoreo.

To reach out to a counselor at Family Support Services, click here or call:

  • 24-Hour Bilingual Crisis Hotline phone number: (806) 374-5433
  • Toll-Free 24-Hour Crisis Hotline phone number: (844) 363-3452
  • Behavioral Health (Counseling): (806) 342-2500

