Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office, 51-year-old Robert Aristotle Pandolfi, originally from California and was living in Texas, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday.

According to plea papers, on March 11, 2021, a sheriff’s deputy in Amarillo stopped a vehicle in which Pandolfi was a passenger.

A K9 alerted that the vehicle had narcotics. Deputies searched the car and located 10 bundles of methamphetamine in the car’s spare tire compartment.

During an interview, Pandolfi – a confirmed member of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang – admitted to buying drugs in California and trafficking them across state lines.

He told officers that he had made at least five prior trips to transport methamphetamine.

Pandolfi has also been charged by the state of Kentucky with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, speeding, and reckless driving.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, a judge ruled that his federal sentence would run consecutive to any sentence imposed in that case.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

