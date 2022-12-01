Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit hosting free event to prevent vehilcle and component theft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday, December 3 the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is holding an event to lessen the likelihood of stolen trailers, cars, and catalytic converters.

PABTU will be stamping vehicle identification numbers on trailers and etching VINs onto car windows and for catalytic converters, they will be etching the VIN number and painting them.

“What we’re hoping to do is etch enough of these in Amarillo to where the catalytic converter can be traced back to a victim. And that way we can prosecute the guy who’s possessing your catalytic converter,” said Sgt. Michael Clatworthy, Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.

The etching, painting, and stamping are done to prevent vehicle and component theft.

“If you have your catalytic converter edged, a crook gets under and sees that it’s painted, he’ll move on to another vehicle because he thinks well this is gonna be too much of a hassle to sell. So he’ll just move on down the street,’ said Sgt. Clatworthy.

Clatworthy says catalytic converter thefts are high nationwide. Although they can not promise etching and painting will make it anti-theft, it could make it more difficult to steal.

“I think once the word gets out that people are trying to protect themselves from these people. That they’ll just go on to one that’s not painted one that’s not etched, because it’s easier to get rid of it,” said Clatworthy. “It may or may not keep it from being stolen, but it’s better than doing nothing to protect yourself.”

Sgt. Clatworthy offered some tips on lessening theft regarding vehicles.

“On your trailer, make sure it’s locked. Oh, that’s your first line of defense.”

He suggested If you’re not going to use your trailer for an extended period of time take the wheels off one side, making it harder to steal.

If you have the title and own the trailer Clatworthy says, “stamp it,” with your partial VIN, “stamp it in a couple of places and then you know where it’s at.”

