Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.

According to officials, the tire shop that was on fire was caused a warming fire caused by transient.

About 1:01 a.m., fire crews had reported that propane bottles were exploding inside the building.

Officials say a 75-year-old man who was trying to extinguish the fire suffered burns to his feet.

The area is now open.

