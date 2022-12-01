AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be not as chilly as yesterday, with some SW winds entering the area helping highs climb into the mid to upper 50′s with plenty of sunshine. Tonight won’t be nearly as chilly with lows dropping to the upper 30′s/lower 40′s. Tomorrow will likely be our warmest day we’ve seen in a while with highs climbing into the lower 70′s. A similar cold front that came through Tuesday night will come through Friday night, cooling off temperatures once again for the weekend, with no significant rain chances in sight as of right now.

