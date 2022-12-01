Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week.

Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”

A press release said the event starts at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian, located at 9151 I-40 E. An optional dinner is at 6:00 p.m.

For tickets, click here or call the museum at (806) 335-3175.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.