Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash

Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.
Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.(GoFundMe)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.

Villarreal died at the scene. An eight-year-old girl, a passenger in the pickup truck, was taken to Covenant Children’s with life-threatening injuries where she later died. DPS officials say the child was a resident of Oklahoma City, however, sources tell KCBD she was a student at Meadow ISD. Her family has identified her as Isabella Montoya.

According to DPS, a wintry precipitation mix caused the pickup truck, driven by Alma Ramos, 50, of Oklahoma City, to skid and veer into the northbound lane when he crashed head-on into Villarreal. Ramos was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Three other passengers of the truck were also seriously injured are were taken to UMC.

The crash remains under investigation. All victims were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

A balloon release is scheduled at Meadow ISD for 3 p.m. on Friday. The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Isabella Montoya’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

