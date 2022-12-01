Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Forecasts Strong Wind Friday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday will be a warmer day across our area. In fact, highs tomorrow will likely be in the low 70s. Unfortunately, instead of a near perfect day this time of year, very strong winds are expected with guts over 40 and 50mph much of the day. Winds will drop tomorrow evening before shifting from the north as a cold front arrives tomorrow night. Behind the front, Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 40s.

