Community invited to Hometown Christmas event in downtown Borger tomorrow

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to the Hometown Christmas event in downtown Borger tomorrow.

The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a Christmas parade, hosted by the Borger Chamber of Commerce.

After the parade, the festivities will continue with live music, open vendors, downtown merchants, a car show, s’more stations, a photo booth, Santa, a beer garden, and horse and carriage rides.

Live performances feature The Band Monarch, Lone Star Ballet, and Williams School of Dance.

The event, hosted by Project Build Borger, is free.

