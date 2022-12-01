Clovis police investigating after guns stolen in car burglaries last night

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis Police Department are investigating after guns were stolen in car burglaries last night.

CPD officials said Wednesday night into Thursday morning, police were told about vehicles that were broken into.

Police were given numerous burglary reports from various businesses and hotels along Mabry Drive and on North Prince Street.

Two of the vehicles that were broken into had firearms that were stolen.

On Nov. 25, CPD had several reports of vehicles being broken into at businesses on North Prince Street.

Police had identified and arrested a suspect in connection to those burglaries. The suspect was later released from jail and police said it is unknown if the Nov. 25 burglaries are connected to the most recent burglaries.

CPD is reminding the public to secure valued items, such as purses, guns, and gifts in their homes instead of leaving the items in vehicles overnight.

If anyone has information on the car burglaries, call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.