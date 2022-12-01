City of Amarillo provides free 30-minute parking in downtown starting today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting today (Thursday, Dec. 1) the City of Amarillo will provide free 30-minute parking sessions on all on-street metered parking in downtown.
The free parking sessions will allow motorists to complete quick errands and pick up to-go orders at businesses and restaurants in the downtown area.
You need to download the free ParkMobile App to use the free parking sessions.
The app can be downloaded on a cellphone.
Drivers enter the parking zone number located on the green signs at the beginning and end of each block.
Select 30 minutes for the time interval. A popup will confirm no charge for the parking session. Click on the popup and then click the green proceed to payment button to start a parking session.
The app will send a warning when parking time is expiring. Parking sessions can be extended if needed on the app.
The rate for parking is $1 per an hour or any portion of an hour.
