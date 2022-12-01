City of Amarillo provides free 30-minute parking in downtown starting today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting today (Thursday, Dec. 1) the City of Amarillo will provide free 30-minute parking sessions on all on-street metered parking in downtown.

The free parking sessions will allow motorists to complete quick errands and pick up to-go orders at businesses and restaurants in the downtown area.

You need to download the free ParkMobile App to use the free parking sessions.

The app can be downloaded on a cellphone.

Drivers enter the parking zone number located on the green signs at the beginning and end of each block.

Select 30 minutes for the time interval. A popup will confirm no charge for the parking session. Click on the popup and then click the green proceed to payment button to start a parking session.

The app will send a warning when parking time is expiring. Parking sessions can be extended if needed on the app.

The rate for parking is $1 per an hour or any portion of an hour.

