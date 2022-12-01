Area school districts dealing with the early arrival of the flu outbreak

FOLLET, Texas (KFDA) - Flu outbreaks are running rampant across the state and here in the Panhandle some area school districts have cancelled classes.

Follet Independent School District and Groom Independent School District have had to suspended classes due to extreme absences allowing the districts to disinfect the schools.

Follet ISD had 21 percent of its student population stay home because of the flu, and school absences are down to 4 percent.

“It helps when we had that break already in the calendar, so it was a very easy decision when you actually start looking at all the numbers to take that time to actually deep clean our school, give us some time for recovery and try to start fresh when we came back from the break,” said Megan Robertson, PK-12 principal, Follet ISD.

Follet ISD and Groom ISD will not have to make up for the canceled day of classes due to having time saved up for such emergencies.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.