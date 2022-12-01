Amigos to host Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores.

A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best tamales.

First place wins a $250 gift card, second place wins $100 gift card, and third place wins a $50 gift card.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Tamal Cook-Off for the 14th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for some friendly competition and fantastic tamales. There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today.”

Competitors will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. They can also bring any condiments, such as cilantro, chopped onions, or salsa to have with the tamales.

