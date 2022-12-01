Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amigos to host Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday

Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off as guests compete for top spot
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off as guests compete for top spot(United Family)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores.

A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best tamales.

First place wins a $250 gift card, second place wins $100 gift card, and third place wins a $50 gift card.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Tamal Cook-Off for the 14th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for some friendly competition and fantastic tamales. There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today.”

Competitors will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. They can also bring any condiments, such as cilantro, chopped onions, or salsa to have with the tamales.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Cross Pointe Auto Torch Award
Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next...
Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week
Trinity Fellowship Church has announced the start of its annual Christmas Drive.
Trinity Fellowship Church announces start of annual Christmas drive
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is set to host a lecture over military history.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial set to host lecture over military history
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers