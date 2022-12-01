Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation.

According to officials, 23-year-old Hunter Clark Gordon is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon is around 6′2″ and weighs 205 lbs. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information of his whereabouts call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.00.

