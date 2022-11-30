Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Trying to warm up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday morning temperatures are properly frigid! Wind chills down in the single digits to mid teens can be expected across the area thanks to Tuesdays cold front. Now, going throughout the rest of the day, we’ll see sunshine early, with winds turning out of the south, which will aid in a slight warm up, with highs expected in the 40s. We could see some clouds roll in this afternoon that hinder heating, but no extreme impacts are expected. This warming trend will peak on Friday with highs in the 70s before another front arrives Saturday. At this time, our only realistic shot at rain lies in Saturday night, so we’ll wait and see.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
Amarillo police: Homicide suspect in custody after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
Ruben Garcia
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cold Start!
Cold Start!
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Arctic Air
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 11/29
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 11/29