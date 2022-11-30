Trying to warm up

Wednesday morning temperatures are properly frigid! Wind chills down in the single digits to mid teens can be expected across the area thanks to Tuesdays cold front. Now, going throughout the rest of the day, we’ll see sunshine early, with winds turning out of the south, which will aid in a slight warm up, with highs expected in the 40s. We could see some clouds roll in this afternoon that hinder heating, but no extreme impacts are expected. This warming trend will peak on Friday with highs in the 70s before another front arrives Saturday. At this time, our only realistic shot at rain lies in Saturday night, so we’ll wait and see.

