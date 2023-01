AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is the TPSN basketball broadcast schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Some games may be subject to change.

Date Broadcast Game/Games Girls/Boys Time Radio Fri. Dec 9 Audio only Amarillo High at Monterey Girls 6:00 p.m. Tues. Dec 13 Video/Audio Randall at Palo Duro Boys 7:30 p.m. Fri. Dec 16 Audio only Canyon at West Plains Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Tues. Dec 20 Audio only Randall at West Plains Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Fri. Jan 6 Video/Audio Plainview at Tascosa Girls 6:00 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 Fri. Jan 6 Audio only Canyon at Randall Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 Tues. Jan 10 Video/Audio Amarillo High at Palo Duro Girls 6:00 p.m. Tues. Jan 10 Audio only Hereford at Randall Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 - boys game Fri. Jan 13 Video/Audio Palo Duro at Tascosa Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 - boys game Tues. Jan 17 Video/Audio Tascosa at Amarillo High Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Fri. Jan 20 Video/Audio Caprock at Palo Duro Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 - boys game Tues. Jan 24 Video/Audio Amarillo High at Caprock Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Tues. Jan 24 Audio only West Plains at Canyon Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 - boys game Fri. Jan 27 Video/Audio Palo Duro at Amarillo High Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 - boys game Fri. Jan 27 Audio only West Plains at Randall Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Tues. Jan 31 Video/Audio Tascosa at Palo Duro Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Tues. Jan 31 Audio only Randall at Canyon Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Fri. Feb 3 Video/Audio Amarillo High at Tascosa Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 Tues. Feb 7 Video/Audio Palo Duro at Caprock Girls/Boys 6:00/7:30 p.m. Broadcast 102.9 - boys game Fri. Feb 10 Video/Audio Caprock at Amarillo Boys 7:30 p.m. Fri. Feb. 10 Audio only Pampa at West Plains Boys 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-14 Girls Playoffs begin Feb 20-21 Boys Playoffs begin

