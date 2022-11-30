Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth. (Source: CNN, WCCO, WASHINGTON CO LIBRARY, @THEROCK)
By Caelan Hughes and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth.

The actor and former professional wrestler confessed in a recent post on Instagram that when he was 14 years old, he stole a Snickers bar from a 7-Eleven store in Hawaii every day on the way to the gym for nearly a year.

“The same store clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he said in the post.

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he called “righting his wrongs” ― and buys every Snickers bar on the shelf.

He explained on Instagram that it was the “least he could do.”

“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on these shelves,” he said.

Johnson also took care of every purchase for the people who walked into the store, picking up the tab for shoppers.

He left the candy bars at the counter and asked the cashiers to give them to anyone else trying to swipe a Snickers bar.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good,” he said, at the end of the video.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Latest News

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever
Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
8 wounded, 3 in critical condition, after Louisiana lounge shooting, police say
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation