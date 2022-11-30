Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Protesters were standing outside with signs tonight at the Amarillo Globe News Center to oppose “A Drag Queen Christmas” event.

This comes after the city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson sent a letter to churches addressing concerns about the drag event.

NewsChannel 10 crew said about 50 people are protesting the event.

Some of the signs read “Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures,” “God is a very present help in trouble” and “Heaven or hell?”

We will keep you updated as more details are made available.

Amarillo drag show protest (kfda)

Amarillo drag show protest (kfda)

Amarillo drag show protest (kfda)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.