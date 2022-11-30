Panhandle Gives campaign raises record amount of $7.8 million
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives campaign wrapped up at midnight last night and raised well over their goal of $5.2 million this year.
195 organizations across the panhandle participated in the nine-day campaign.
The initial goal was $5.2 million but it raised more than $7.8 million.
8,693 gifts were made and several non-profits met or exceeded their goals.
Among those that exceeded their goals for the campaign are:
A World For Children had a goal of $3,000 and raised $3,775.
Amarillo Children’s Home had a goal of $44,480 and raised $71,891.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, Inc had a goal of $10,000 and raised $13,520.
Amarillo Opera had a goal of $15,000 and raised $17,950.
Amarillo Symphony had a goal of $50,000 and raised $95,431.
Another Chance House had a goal of $98,400 and raised $106,940.
Borger Lions Club had a goal of $5,000 and raised $6,150.
CASA of the High Plains had a goal of $10,000 and raised $20,150.
Center City of Amarillo had a goal of $20,000 and raised $25,500.
Donley County Community Fund had a goal of $5,000 and raised $7900.
Eastridge Mission Center had a goal of $40,000 and raised $47,430.
Faith City Mission had a goal of $50,000 and raised $116,497.
Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. had a goal of $28,462 and raised $33,300.
Friends of Aeolian-Skinner Opus 1024 had a goal of $2,020 and raised $4,950.
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains had a goal of $2,500 and raised $3,610.
Gracie’s Project had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,833.
GrayCares Living at Home, Inc. had a goal of $10,000 and raised $13,928.
Guyon Saunders Resource Center had a goal of $35,000 and raised $114,360
High Plains Food Bank had a goal of $250,000 and raised $255,330.
High Plains Public Radio had a goal of $12,000 and raised $14,435.
High Plains Retreat Center had a goal of $25,000 and raised $35,075.
Kids, Incorporated had a goal of $750,000 and raised $1,618,202.
League of Women Voters of Amarillo had a goal of $5,000 and raised $6,475.
Mission 2540 had a goal of $40,000 and raised $46,140.
Mission Amarillo had a goal of $45,000 and raised $58,466.
Opportunity Plan, Inc. had a goal of $5,000 and raised $7,070.
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo had a goal of $50,000 and raised $51,191.
Pathways Scholarship Program had a goal of $39,000 and raised $39,075.
Refugee Services of Texas had a goal of $5,000 and raised $5,737.
River Valley Pioneer Museum had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,458.
RMHC of Amarillo had a goal of $30,000 and raised $52,691.
Sharing Hope Ministry had a goal of $110,000 and raised $118,014.
Square Mile Community Development had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,345.
Storybridge had a goal of $25,000 and raised $32,908.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation had a goal of $25,000 and raised $125,396.
The PARC had a goal of $50,000 and raised $70,960.
Turn Center had a goal of $100,000 and raised $108,825.
White Deer-Skellytown Lighthouse Food Pantry had a goal of $12,000 and raised $13,845.
