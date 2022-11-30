Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle Gives campaign raises record amount of $7.8 million

Panhandle Gives campaign raises record $7.8 million
Panhandle Gives campaign raises record $7.8 million(KFDA: Panhandle Gives)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives campaign wrapped up at midnight last night and raised well over their goal of $5.2 million this year.

195 organizations across the panhandle participated in the nine-day campaign.

The initial goal was $5.2 million but it raised more than $7.8 million.

8,693 gifts were made and several non-profits met or exceeded their goals.

Among those that exceeded their goals for the campaign are:

A World For Children had a goal of $3,000 and raised $3,775.

Amarillo Children’s Home had a goal of $44,480 and raised $71,891.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, Inc had a goal of $10,000 and raised $13,520.

Amarillo Opera had a goal of $15,000 and raised $17,950.

Amarillo Symphony had a goal of $50,000 and raised $95,431.

Another Chance House had a goal of $98,400 and raised $106,940.

Borger Lions Club had a goal of $5,000 and raised $6,150.

CASA of the High Plains had a goal of $10,000 and raised $20,150.

Center City of Amarillo had a goal of $20,000 and raised $25,500.

Donley County Community Fund had a goal of $5,000 and raised $7900.

Eastridge Mission Center had a goal of $40,000 and raised $47,430.

Faith City Mission had a goal of $50,000 and raised $116,497.

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. had a goal of $28,462 and raised $33,300.

Friends of Aeolian-Skinner Opus 1024 had a goal of $2,020 and raised $4,950.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains had a goal of $2,500 and raised $3,610.

Gracie’s Project had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,833.

GrayCares Living at Home, Inc. had a goal of $10,000 and raised $13,928.

Guyon Saunders Resource Center had a goal of $35,000 and raised $114,360

High Plains Food Bank had a goal of $250,000 and raised $255,330.

High Plains Public Radio had a goal of $12,000 and raised $14,435.

High Plains Retreat Center had a goal of $25,000 and raised $35,075.

Kids, Incorporated had a goal of $750,000 and raised $1,618,202.

League of Women Voters of Amarillo had a goal of $5,000 and raised $6,475.

Mission 2540 had a goal of $40,000 and raised $46,140.

Mission Amarillo had a goal of $45,000 and raised $58,466.

Opportunity Plan, Inc. had a goal of $5,000 and raised $7,070.

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo had a goal of $50,000 and raised $51,191.

Pathways Scholarship Program had a goal of $39,000 and raised $39,075.

Refugee Services of Texas had a goal of $5,000 and raised $5,737.

River Valley Pioneer Museum had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,458.

RMHC of Amarillo had a goal of $30,000 and raised $52,691.

Sharing Hope Ministry had a goal of $110,000 and raised $118,014.

Square Mile Community Development had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,345.

Storybridge had a goal of $25,000 and raised $32,908.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation had a goal of $25,000 and raised $125,396.

The PARC had a goal of $50,000 and raised $70,960.

Turn Center had a goal of $100,000 and raised $108,825.

White Deer-Skellytown Lighthouse Food Pantry had a goal of $12,000 and raised $13,845.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
Amarillo police: Homicide suspect in custody after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Latest News

Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
Amarillo police: Homicide suspect in custody after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette, 36, of Hobbs, NM.
Arrest warrant issued for Hobbs man accused in death of woman found in vehicle
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock