Panhandle Gives campaign raises record amount of $7.8 million

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives campaign wrapped up at midnight last night and raised well over their goal of $5.2 million this year.

195 organizations across the panhandle participated in the nine-day campaign.

The initial goal was $5.2 million but it raised more than $7.8 million.

8,693 gifts were made and several non-profits met or exceeded their goals.

Among those that exceeded their goals for the campaign are:

A World For Children had a goal of $3,000 and raised $3,775.

Amarillo Children’s Home had a goal of $44,480 and raised $71,891.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, Inc had a goal of $10,000 and raised $13,520.

Amarillo Opera had a goal of $15,000 and raised $17,950.

Amarillo Symphony had a goal of $50,000 and raised $95,431.

Another Chance House had a goal of $98,400 and raised $106,940.

Borger Lions Club had a goal of $5,000 and raised $6,150.

CASA of the High Plains had a goal of $10,000 and raised $20,150.

Center City of Amarillo had a goal of $20,000 and raised $25,500.

Donley County Community Fund had a goal of $5,000 and raised $7900.

Eastridge Mission Center had a goal of $40,000 and raised $47,430.

Faith City Mission had a goal of $50,000 and raised $116,497.

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. had a goal of $28,462 and raised $33,300.

Friends of Aeolian-Skinner Opus 1024 had a goal of $2,020 and raised $4,950.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains had a goal of $2,500 and raised $3,610.

Gracie’s Project had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,833.

GrayCares Living at Home, Inc. had a goal of $10,000 and raised $13,928.

Guyon Saunders Resource Center had a goal of $35,000 and raised $114,360

High Plains Food Bank had a goal of $250,000 and raised $255,330.

High Plains Public Radio had a goal of $12,000 and raised $14,435.

High Plains Retreat Center had a goal of $25,000 and raised $35,075.

Kids, Incorporated had a goal of $750,000 and raised $1,618,202.

League of Women Voters of Amarillo had a goal of $5,000 and raised $6,475.

Mission 2540 had a goal of $40,000 and raised $46,140.

Mission Amarillo had a goal of $45,000 and raised $58,466.

Opportunity Plan, Inc. had a goal of $5,000 and raised $7,070.

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo had a goal of $50,000 and raised $51,191.

Pathways Scholarship Program had a goal of $39,000 and raised $39,075.

Refugee Services of Texas had a goal of $5,000 and raised $5,737.

River Valley Pioneer Museum had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,458.

RMHC of Amarillo had a goal of $30,000 and raised $52,691.

Sharing Hope Ministry had a goal of $110,000 and raised $118,014.

Square Mile Community Development had a goal of $20,000 and raised $23,345.

Storybridge had a goal of $25,000 and raised $32,908.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation had a goal of $25,000 and raised $125,396.

The PARC had a goal of $50,000 and raised $70,960.

Turn Center had a goal of $100,000 and raised $108,825.

White Deer-Skellytown Lighthouse Food Pantry had a goal of $12,000 and raised $13,845.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.