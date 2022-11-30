Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation.

Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.

“It’s an awesome honor to receive this international torch award for ethics,” said Sather.

Cross Pointe said it makes a “point” of donating to local organizations, hosting blood drives and being active in the Panhandle.

The auto dealership won the Better Business Bureau Amarillo’s Torch Awards competition in June.

“The team works very hard to go above and beyond to take care of our customers and our owner body, and it’s, it’s an honor to win the award locally this summer, but even greater honor to win it on an international level,’ said Sather.

Sather says his dealership works hard to be honest with its customers, and the root of their success starts with his team.

“It’s a team effort. Everybody works together to take care of the guests, and the team does it together, everybody gets in the boat and rose in the same direction and it’s amazing what happens when everybody’s working together towards the same goal,” said Sather.

Cross Pointe Auto is one of five in the nation to win the award, one of three in Texas and one of two in the under 10 employees category.

