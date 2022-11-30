Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics

Cross Pointe Auto Torch Award
Cross Pointe Auto Torch Award(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation.

Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.

“It’s an awesome honor to receive this international torch award for ethics,” said Sather.

Cross Pointe said it makes a “point” of donating to local organizations, hosting blood drives and being active in the Panhandle.

The auto dealership won the Better Business Bureau Amarillo’s Torch Awards competition in June.

“The team works very hard to go above and beyond to take care of our customers and our owner body, and it’s, it’s an honor to win the award locally this summer, but even greater honor to win it on an international level,’ said Sather.

Sather says his dealership works hard to be honest with its customers, and the root of their success starts with his team.

“It’s a team effort. Everybody works together to take care of the guests, and the team does it together, everybody gets in the boat and rose in the same direction and it’s amazing what happens when everybody’s working together towards the same goal,” said Sather.

Cross Pointe Auto is one of five in the nation to win the award, one of three in Texas and one of two in the under 10 employees category.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

As the holiday season is in full swing Amarillo is seeing an increase in patients with...
Area emergency rooms packed with patients with respiratory illnesses
The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”
Center City’s Electric Light Parade theme ‘Christmas Around the World’ will be hosted this Friday
Dr. James N. Johnston
ENMU Board of Regents appoint new chancellor for university
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight