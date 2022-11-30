Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Health experts: Emergency rooms setting records for flu patients in the Panhandle

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area emergency rooms are setting records in terms of the number of patients being tested or treated for the flu here in the Panhandle.

Doctors are encouraging influenza vaccinations with a heightened flu season especially for those living with heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and other chronic lung diseases are high-risk for developing serious complications.

In past flu seasons, nine out of 10 adults who were hospitalized with the flu had at least one underlying medical condition.

“We are seeing very high levels of flu activity the number of people that are seeking care in hospitals‚ urgent care centers, doctor’s offices for testing or diagnosis related for respiratory tract symptoms has shot up,” said Rodney Young, MD, Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Physician.

As many will gather for the holiday season, health experts say there are things you can do to reduce the risk.

“The single most important thing you can do to help protect ourselves and others is to get vaccinated for things we can be vaccinated for, anyone over the age of six months can be vaccinated,” said Young.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

The Panhandle Gives (Source: Amarillo Area Foundation)
‘We exceeded that amount’: Panhandle Gives Campaign raised more money than expected
Dr. James N. Johnston
ENMU Board of Regents appoints new chancellor for university
As the holiday season is in full swing Amarillo is seeing an increase in patients with...
Area emergency rooms packed with patients with respiratory illnesses
Cross Pointe Auto Torch Award
Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics