Health experts: Emergency rooms setting records for flu patients in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area emergency rooms are setting records in terms of the number of patients being tested or treated for the flu here in the Panhandle.

Doctors are encouraging influenza vaccinations with a heightened flu season especially for those living with heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and other chronic lung diseases are high-risk for developing serious complications.

In past flu seasons, nine out of 10 adults who were hospitalized with the flu had at least one underlying medical condition.

“We are seeing very high levels of flu activity the number of people that are seeking care in hospitals‚ urgent care centers, doctor’s offices for testing or diagnosis related for respiratory tract symptoms has shot up,” said Rodney Young, MD, Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Physician.

As many will gather for the holiday season, health experts say there are things you can do to reduce the risk.

“The single most important thing you can do to help protect ourselves and others is to get vaccinated for things we can be vaccinated for, anyone over the age of six months can be vaccinated,” said Young.

