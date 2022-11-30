ENMU Board of Regents appoint new chancellor for university

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Dr. James N. Johnston, Ph.D., was appointed to serve as chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University system.

He serves as provost and vice president for the academic affairs at Midwestern State University, according to an ENMU press release.

“I am truly honored to join the ENMU family. From the beginning of the search process, I was impressed with the great work by the ENMU system to deliver quality education to the region and beyond, but I also saw great potential,” said Johnston. “I cannot wait to add my energy, creativity, and eye for innovation to the team and community to realize that potential.”

The ENMU Board of Regents appointed him and spoke more on Johnston.

“Dr. James Johnston has served as interim president at Midwestern State University and has the experience, energy, and creativity to move ENMU forward and expand our programs and services to our students and future students,” said Lance Pyle, president of the ENMU Board of Regents. “ENMU received 96 applicants vying for the chancellor position, and that speaks volumes for the caliber of our University and what advances we can anticipate under Dr. Johnston’s leadership.”

Johnston will serve as chancellor on Jan. 3, 2023.

