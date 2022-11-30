Who's Hiring?
CUTE: Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub to outside habitat

The Metro Richmond Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female Snow leopard named Alakhai. (Source: Richmond Metro Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia has officially welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit.

According to the Richmond Metro Zoo, a female snow leopard named Alakhai is old enough to begin exploring her outside habitat after being born in a private den in August.

Zoo officials say guests can now view the 3-month-old cub playing with her mother.

Alakhai and Elsa love to play, run and wrestle together. The zoo says Elsa is an experienced mother and very protective of her cub.

Alakhai is described as having a feisty demeanor and a big personality for her little body. She still nurses from her mom but has begun to eat some meat.

The Metro Richmond Zoo said it participates with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan for snow leopards to help protect the endangered animal.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

