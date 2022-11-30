Cold Start!

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper teens! The latest cold front brought a sharp cool-down but it won’t last long. The north wind will swing around to the south early in the day. Still a cool airmass with highs only in the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. By Friday highs are near 70 before another cold front for the weekend and yet another early next week.

